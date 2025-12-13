Cunningham provided 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), one rebound, six assists, two blocks and two steals in 22 minutes during Friday's 142-115 victory over the Hawks.

Cunningham played his fewest minutes of the season in Detroit's blowout win, but the star point guard still managed to notch a pair of steals and blocks for the fourth time this season, ranking second most among guards in the league. The Oklahoma State product's 15 points were his fewest in a game since Oct. 27, but he entered Friday on a heater, averaging 29.2 points, 8.8 assists, 7.9 rebounds, and 1.9 steals over the past 11 games.