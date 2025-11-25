LeVert provided 19 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-9 FT), one rebound, three assists, one block and one steal over 22 minutes during Monday's 122-117 win over Indiana.

LeVert had been quiet in his previous two outings, combining for a total of 13 points, but he was able to get things back on track Monday evening against a lackluster Pacers defense. LeVert is a capable scorer and playmaker, but his minutes have been too inconsistent this season for him to make a meaningful impact in fantasy leagues.