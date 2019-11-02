Rose is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Nets due to right hamstring tightness, Matt Schoch of Detroit Sports News reports.

Rose was also nursing hamstring tightness heading into Friday's homecoming matchup with the Bulls, so it would make sense for the Pistons to err on the side of caution on the second night of the back-to-back set. With Reggie Jackson (back) ruled out and Tim Frazier (shoulder) also questionable, the Pistons could potentially be spread very thin at point guard. As a result, Langston Galloway could be in line for a relatively healthy workload. Expect an update on Rose's status closer to game time.