Robinson is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Mavericks due to a left knee injury, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Robinson went to the locker room after injuring his left knee in the third quarter. Caris LeVert and Jaden Ivey will take on larger responsibilities for as long as Robinson is being evaluated by medical staff.

