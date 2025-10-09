Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Will start vs. Milwaukee
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson will be in the starting lineup for Thursday's preseason game against the Bucks.
Robinson will make his season debut with his new squad. He'll be among the first five on the floor, playing alongside Cade Cunningham, Ausar Thompson, Ronald Holland and Isaiah Stewart.
More News
-
Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Heads to Detroit in sign-and-trade•
-
Duncan Robinson: Exercises early termination option•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Scoreless in 15 minutes•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Invisible in Game 2 loss•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Will start vs. Washington•