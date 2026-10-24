Robinson posted 17 points (5-12 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), a rebound, two assists and two steals across 28 minutes in Friday's 128-111 win over the Heat.

Robinson opened the season with five threes and a 21-point performance against the Celtics on Tuesday, and he delivered another strong showing here while also connecting on five long-range shots. His perimeter shooting remains his primary source of fantasy value, although the two steals provided a welcome boost. Robinson's substantial playing time is encouraging, but his limited contributions elsewhere could make his production heavily dependent on shooting efficiency. So far, so good, though -- he's made 10 of his 19 three-pointers in his first two games of the season.