Robinson finished with 12 points (4-14 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, a steal and a block across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 111-97 loss to the Knicks.

Robinson cooled off considerably after connecting on five three-pointers in each of his previous three appearances, but some kind of regression was widely expected. Despite the shooting woes, the volume shows Robinson has settled into a steady role in the Pistons' offensive scheme, though his limited contributions outside scoring can expose his fantasy volatility, as they did on Tuesday. One bad game can happen to anyone, and Robinson should keep thriving as a floor-spacing threat for the Pistons even if his shooting numbers fluctuate.