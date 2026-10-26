Robinson delivered 21 points (6-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 32 minutes in Sunday's 106-93 win over the 76ers.

Robinson has drained exactly three three-pointers in each of his first three outings this season and has cleared the 20-point threshold twice, so he's undoubtedly making the most of his opportunities as a spot-up shooter while playing alongside Cade Cunningham, one of the league's best playmakers. Even though his fantasy production is strongly tied to his perimeter shooting, he's surpassed expectations so far -- he averaged just 12.2 points and 2.9 three-pointers made per game in the 2025-26 regular season.