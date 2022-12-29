Hayes ended with five points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and three assists across 16 minutes before getting ejected from Wednesday's 121-101 victory over Orlando.

The Pistons roared out to a big lead in the second quarter, and Orlando's Moritz Wagner took out his frustration on Hayes, shoving him into the Detroit bench as the two chased after a loose ball. A bench-clearing scrum ensued with Wagner, Hayes and Hamidou Diallo all getting ejected and plenty of other players potentially facing suspensions from the NBA for their actions. Hayes had been finding a groove at point guard in the absence of Cade Cunningham (lower leg), averaging 13.9 points, 6.3 assists, 4.1 boards, 1.6 threes and 1.0 steals in the seven games prior to Wednesday's abbreviated outing. Alec Burks, who stepped up big after Hayes was tossed and finished the game with 32 points, would likely be the biggest beneficiary if he does get suspended.