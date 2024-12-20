Holland was ejected from Thursday's game against the Jazz after nearly engaging in a physical altercation with Jordan Clarkson, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Holland and Clarkson nearly traded blows in the third quarter, and the referee decided to eject both players to prevent the situation from escalating further. Holland finished the game with four points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds across 13 rebounds off the bench.
More News
-
Pistons' Ron Holland: Explodes with career-high 26 points•
-
Pistons' Ron Holland: Plays just 11 minutes•
-
Pistons' Ron Holland: Moves back to bench•
-
Pistons' Ron Holland: Solid outing in start•
-
Pistons' Ron Holland: Set for first career start•
-
Pistons' Ron Holland: Pops with 12 points off bench•