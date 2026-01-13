Ingram (thumb) notched 17 points (5-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 10 rebounds and seven assists across 34 minutes in Monday's 115-102 loss to the 76ers.

Ingram returned to action Monday after missing the Raptors' previous two games due to a right thumb sprain he sustained in Wednesday's win over Charlotte. While he struggled with efficiency, he still finished as the team's second-leading scorer and also made his presence felt in other ways. The 28-year-old swingman grabbed a game- and season-high mark in rebounds, securing his first double-double of the campaign. Additionally, he matched his season high in assists, dishing out a team-best seven dimes.