Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Questionable with thumb sprain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ingram is questionable for Thursday's game against Minnesota with a left thumb sprain.
It's a new injury for the star forward, who hasn't missed a game since Jan. 11. Jamal Shead and Ja'Kobe Walter stand out as the most likely choices to join the starting lineup in the event that Ingram is unable to suit up Thursday.
More News
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Reaches 30-point mark in loss•
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Well-rounded outing in win•
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Hits for 22 in Milwaukee•
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Erupts for 31 points•
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Quiet performance in defeat•
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Held to 13 points•