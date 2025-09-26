Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said Friday that Dick (knee) is good to go for training camp, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Dick was shut down for the 2024-25 regular season back on March 2 with a lingering right knee issue. However, it sounds like he'll be a full go for training camp with no reported restrictions. Dick averaged 14.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 29.4 minutes across 54 appearances in 2024-25, but he will have increased competition for touches as the Raptors integrate Brandon Ingram.