Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Dealing with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Quickley (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Celtics, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.
After scoring a season-high 31 points in Friday's loss to Charlotte, Quickley is under the weather and could miss his first game of the season. If the 26-year-old point guard is ultimately ruled out, Jamal Shead and Ja'Kobe Walter are candidates for increased minutes, while Scottie Barnes could take on more playmaking duties.
