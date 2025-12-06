Quickley (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Celtics, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.

After scoring a season-high 31 points in Friday's loss to Charlotte, Quickley is under the weather and could miss his first game of the season. If the 26-year-old point guard is ultimately ruled out, Jamal Shead and Ja'Kobe Walter are candidates for increased minutes, while Scottie Barnes could take on more playmaking duties.