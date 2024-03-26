Quickley (personal) participated in Tuesday's practice, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
Quickley has missed the past four games for Toronto, but he appears to be ramping up for a return. Coach Darko Rajakovic wouldn't reveal Quickley's status for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, but there should be more clarity when the Raptors release their injury report Tuesday evening.
More News
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Out Monday, but back in Toronto•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Still away from team•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Out again versus Wizards•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Remains out•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Out Wednesday, without timetable•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Out Wednesday for personal reasons•