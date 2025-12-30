Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Muted performance in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Quickley supplied four points (2-12 FG, 0-6 3Pt), five rebounds and five assists across 25 minutes during Monday's 107-106 victory over the Magic.
This performance certainly has the look of an outlier -- Quickley had scored a combined 52 points in his previous two outings. Overall this season, Quickley has appeared in 33 games with averages of 16.1 points, 6.4 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals on 43.6 percent shooting from the field.
