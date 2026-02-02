Quickley notched 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and four steals in 33 minutes during Sunday's 107-100 win over the Jazz.

Quickley provided a solid all-around performance and bounced back on the offensive end after totaling 20 points on 36.4 percent shooting from the field in his previous two appearances. The 26-year-old point guard also tallied a game-high four steals, matching his season high. Quickley had another efficient performance from beyond the arc and has shot 50.0 percent from downtown in his last five games, during which he has averaged 16.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.0 steals in 32.4 minutes per contest.