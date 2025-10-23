Shead notched 10 points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 138-118 victory over the Hawks.

Shead finished third among Toronto's reserves in minutes played, operating as the primary backup point guard. He held a similar role last season, averaging 7.1 points, 4.2 assists, 1.5 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 19.6 minutes per game across 75 regular-season appearances (11 starts).