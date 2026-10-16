Shead finished with four points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, two steals, two blocks and one rebound in 21 minutes during Thursday's 122-120 preseason loss to New York.

Despite continued shooting woes, Shead got it done on the defensive end of the floor, racking up four combined steals and blocks. Although he did manage to finally land a three-pointer, it would appear as though anyone considering Shead with a flier pick in drafts shouldn't be hoping for too much in terms of offensive output. At best, he could be utilized as a steals specialist, with some upside in assists.