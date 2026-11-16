Shead had 19 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds and four assists over 26 minutes during Sunday's 112-108 overtime loss to the Knicks.

Shead provided Toronto with a welcome scoring boost off the bench, connecting on three triples while reaching 19 points -- this was his third game with double-digit points in his last five appearances. His offensive role remains secondary to the Raptors' established starters, particularly with Scottie Barnes back in the lineup, but his ability to create opportunities for himself and his teammates gives him some appeal in deeper formats. Shead is averaging 11.4 points, 8.4 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game over his last five appearances, and he could have some appeal in category-based leagues and deeper standard formats as a second-unit scorer and facilitator.