Shead ended Wednesday's 103-99 loss to the Wizards with 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound and six assists across 24 minutes.

Shead has become an increasingly useful source of secondary playmaking for Toronto, recording 16 assists across his last three appearances while scoring in double figures twice during that stretch. Although Immanuel Quickley continues to handle the primary point guard responsibilities, Shead has demonstrated that he can provide offense and facilitate effectively from the second unit. His playing time remains relatively modest, limiting his appeal outside deeper leagues. He has excellent upside as an assist option for category-based leagues, as he's dished out at least five dimes in all but two of his 15 appearances while averaging 6.5 per game this season.