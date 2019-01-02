Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Will sit out vs. Spurs
Lowry (back) will remain out for Thursday's game against San Antonio, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
Lowry received injections in his lower-back a few days ago, and while the team said he's making progress, he'll be held out Thursday, marking his ninth absence in 10 games. Expect Fred VanVleet to make another start in Lowry's place.
