Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Questionable for Sunday
Siakam (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Nuggets.
Siakam is experiencing back stiffness following a hard fall during Friday's loss to the Trail Blazers. The injury isn't considered serious, but the forward is at risk of missing Sunday's game. If he's sidelined, OG Anunoby would probably see an increased role.
