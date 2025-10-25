Barrett provided 20 points (9-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals over 33 minutes during Friday's 122-116 loss to Milwaukee.

Barrett went 9-for-12 from the field for a second straight game and finished as the Raptors' second-leading scorer behind Brandon Ingram (29). Barrett also logged two steals for a second consecutive game while responsible for two of Toronto's four blocks. The 2019 first-rounder is averaging 22.5 points on 75.0 percent shooting through the first two games of the regular season.