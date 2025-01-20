Thompson (calf) is questionable for Monday's game against the Pistons, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Thompson missed the 125-103 win over the Trail Blazers on Saturday due to left calf tightness, and the questionable tag suggests there's a chance he might miss back-to-back games for the second time since the beginning of January. Tari Eason, Cam Whitmore and Jae'Sean Tate could be in line for bigger roles if Thompson is unable to go.