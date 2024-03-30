Thompson finished with 18 points (6-12 FG, 6-8 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 40 minutes during Friday's 101-100 win over the Jazz.

Thompson is making the most of the opportunity to start and posted his second consecutive double-double. The rookie has started in each of Houston's last nine contests, averaging 15.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game in that stretch. Fantasy managers will certainly hope for Thompson to continue racking up stats left and right as the end of the regular season approaches.