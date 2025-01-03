Thompson is expected to be inserted into the Rockets' starting lineup after serving his two-game suspension after Jabari Smith fractured his left hand during Friday's shootaround, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

Per Shams Charania of ESPN, Smith is expected to miss at least 4-to-8 weeks due to his injury. Thompson will finish serving his two-game suspension following Friday's game against the Celtics, so he should be in the Rockets' starting lineup against the Lakers on Sunday. Across five starts this season, Thompson has averaged 16.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.8 blocks and 1.6 steals over 35.0 minutes per game.