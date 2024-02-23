Whitmore (ankle) recorded 13 points (5-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds and two blocks across 24 minutes Thursday in the Rockets' 127-105 loss to the Pelicans.

After practicing Wednesday without issue, Whitmore was cleared to return from a three-game absence coming out of the All-Star break. The rookie hit double figures in the scoring column for the ninth time in 10 games, but he may not be able to count on reaching 24 minutes on a regular basis in competitive contests. Whitmore should at least have a firm hold on a rotation spot for the foreseeable future while Tari Eason (lower leg) faces a murky timeline for a return.