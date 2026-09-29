Whitmore made a strong impression on head coach David Adelman during the Nuggets' first day of training camp, standing out alongside Aaron Gordon, Ryan Blackburn of MileHighSports.com reports.

The 22-year-old has received plenty of praise since joining Denver on a two-way contract, and a strong camp could help him push for a spot in the rotation. Whitmore averaged 9.2 points and 2.8 rebounds in 16.9 minutes across 21 regular-season appearances for Washington last season and is looking to take advantage of a fresh start in Denver.