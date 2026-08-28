Whitmore (shoulder) was waived by the Cavaliers on Friday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.com reports.

Whitmore was traded to Cleveland on Aug. 19 as part of the multi-team deal that sent Peyton Watson (hamstring) to the Cavaliers. However, Whitmore will now have to explore other opportunities if he clears waivers. The 22-year-old forward's 2025-26 campaign with the Wizards was cut short due to deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, and he finished the season with averages of 9.2 points and 2.8 rebounds in 16.9 minutes per tilt across 21 regular-season outings.