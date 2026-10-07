Whitmore logged 14 points (4-7 G, 0-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT) and one rebound over 15 minutes in Tuesday's 117-106 preseason win over the Jazz.

Whitmore begins the 2026-27 season vying for a rotation spot with his third team in four years after beginning his NBA tenure as a first-round pick by the Rockets in 2023. Consistent usage is far from certain, with Cameron Johnson, DeMar DeRozan and Julian Strawther all vying for time at the wing, but an encouraging training camp points to a chance to move up the depth chart.