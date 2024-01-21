Whitmore will start Sunday's game against the Celtics, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

With Fred VanVleet (back) and Jabari Smith (ankle) out, Whitmore and Amen Thompson will start alongside Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and Alperen Sengun. It's Whitmore's first career start, but when he's played 20-plus minutes (four games), Whitmore has averaged 17.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks in 27.8 minutes per game this season.