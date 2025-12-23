Whitmore is out indefinitely due to deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Whitmore has been dealing with right shoulder soreness, but he's since been diagnosed with a more significant issue. It's too early to gauge how long he might be sidelined, but fantasy managers shouldn't expect him back anytime soon. Whitmore's minutes should be picked up by the likes of Corey Kispert, Justin Champagnie and Will Riley.