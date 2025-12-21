site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Wizards' Cam Whitmore: Unavailable Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Whitmore (shoulder) will not play Saturday against the Grizzlies.
Whitmore wasn't able to shake his questionable tag for this contest. His next chance to play comes Sunday against the Spurs.
