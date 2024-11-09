Brooks accumulated 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes during Friday's 126-107 loss to the Thunder.

The Rockets' first unit has been locked in all season. and the team is staying with Brooks over Amen Thompson for the time being. Thompson has played well enough to push this issue, but Brooks is also posting adequate stat lines at he wing. Notably, Brooks is converting 52.2 percent of his shots this season, which is identical to Thompson's result through nine gsmes.