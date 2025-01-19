Brooks totaled 22 points (9-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Saturday's 125-103 victory over Portland.

Brooks came alive in the third quarter, joining Jalen Green in a scoring romp that put the game away for the Rockets. Jabari Smith (hand) will be out until March, and Brooks will be called upon to absorb some of the missing output. The projected production boost should put Brooks back on the fantasy radar as a viable waiver wire add, as he's likely available in deeper leagues.