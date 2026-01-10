Rockets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Another quiet outing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Finney-Smith supplied three points (1-7 FG, 1-7 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 18 minutes during Friday's 111-105 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Finney-Smith has yet to find his footing for Houston, posting averages of 2.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 15.4 minutes across eight appearances. It's worth mentioning that Tari Eason left this game with an ankle issue, however, so more minutes could potentially open up for Finney-Smith.
More News
-
Rockets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Scoreless in 15 minutes•
-
Rockets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Little output in team debut•
-
Rockets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Cleared for team debut•
-
Rockets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Chance to return Christmas Day•
-
Rockets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Likely out through December•
-
Rockets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Remains out for Houston•