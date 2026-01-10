Finney-Smith supplied three points (1-7 FG, 1-7 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 18 minutes during Friday's 111-105 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Finney-Smith has yet to find his footing for Houston, posting averages of 2.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 15.4 minutes across eight appearances. It's worth mentioning that Tari Eason left this game with an ankle issue, however, so more minutes could potentially open up for Finney-Smith.