Finney-Smith (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Friday in the Rockets' 119-109 win over the Grizzlies.

Since completing his recovery from offseason left ankle surgery and making his Rockets debut Dec. 25, Finney-Smith has failed to rediscover his shooting touch. The 10th-year forward has converted at a lowly 31.7 percent rate from the field and 26.9 percent from three-point range over his 35 appearances, and his continued shooting struggles appear to have resulted in him falling out of the rotation. Head coach Ime Udoka turned to Tari Eason and Jae'Sean Tate to play reserve minutes at forward Friday while Finney-Smith and Josh Okogie were both phased out.