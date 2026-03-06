Rockets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Good to go Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Finney-Smith (ankle) is good to go for Friday's game against Portland.
Finney-Smith is no longer on the injury report after sitting out the front end of this back-to-back set. The forward is averaging 19.1 minutes over his last five appearances.
