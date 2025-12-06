Rockets' Jeff Green: Uncle Jeff sighting
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Green accumulated zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in eight minutes during Friday's 117-98 win over the Suns.
Green made a rare appearance, moving into the rotation for just the ninth time this season, all of which have come during garbage time. Now firmly in the twilight of his career, Green serves as a positive locker room presence and nothing more. Don't expect to see him on the floor any time a game is even moderately close.
More News
-
Rockets' Jeff Green: Retreating to bench Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Jeff Green: Turns back clock in win•
-
Rockets' Jeff Green: Officially inks deal with Houston•
-
Rockets' Jeff Green: Expected to re-sign with Houston•
-
Rockets' Jeff Green: Fails to make an impact in win•
-
Rockets' Jeff Green: Back to bench•