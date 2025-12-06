Green accumulated zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in eight minutes during Friday's 117-98 win over the Suns.

Green made a rare appearance, moving into the rotation for just the ninth time this season, all of which have come during garbage time. Now firmly in the twilight of his career, Green serves as a positive locker room presence and nothing more. Don't expect to see him on the floor any time a game is even moderately close.