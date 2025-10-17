Green amassed 16 points (5-15 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Thursday's preseason win over the Hawks.

Green turned back the clock, delivering what could easily be his best line of the season. With multiple players given the night off, Green was tasked with doing a lot more than what will be expected during the season proper. In fact, there is a decent chance he won't be an every-night part of the rotation, instead providing the team with a veteran leader in the locker room.