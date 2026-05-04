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Rockets' Jeff Green: Doesn't see floor in Game 6
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1 min read
Green did not see the floor in Friday's Game 6 loss to the Lakers.
The veteran was mostly an emergency depth piece for the Rockets in 2025-26. Across 30 regular-season contests, he averaged a mere 5.8 minutes with 2.2 points and 0.8 rebounds.
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