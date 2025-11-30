Rockets' Kevin Durant: Nets 25 points in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Durant (personal) logged 25 points (10-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block across 30 minutes during Sunday's 129-101 victory over the Jazz.
Durant looked fresh in his return from a two-game absence due to a personal matter, dropping in 17 points on 11 shots by halftime. He likely would have had a bigger offensive outing if the game remained close in the second half. The Rockets will have a rematch with the Jazz on Monday in their first back-to-back set of the season, and Durant should have decent odds of playing in that contest since he isn't returning from an injury and didn't see huge minutes Sunday.
