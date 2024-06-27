Sheppard was selected with the third overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Rockets.

Sheppard should add a jolt of elite perimeter shooting to the Rockets while sharing reserve playmaking responsibilities with Amen Thompson. It's easy to envision Sheppard running two-man action with Alperen Sengun, or Sengun finding Sheppard for open looks coming off a variety of off-ball screens. The guard is also a smart and active defender, though his 6-foot-2 frame will limit his upside on that side of the ball.