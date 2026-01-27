Eason finished Monday's 108-99 victory over the Grizzlies with 17 points (6-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one block and two steals in 27 minutes.

Eason made the most of a starting nod against the Grizzlies. He knocked down four threes en route to 17 points. Eason was also productive on defense by collecting two steals, one block and seven rebounds. If Eason sustains this two-way production he will merit more starting opportunities. He's averaging 24 minutes per game this season which is just a tick below last season's average of 24.9.