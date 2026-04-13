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Rockets' Tari Eason: Starting Sunday
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1 min read
Eason will start Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Eason gets the starting nod due to the team resting the majority of their usual starters. Eason has seen at least 30 minutes in each of his last three starts.
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