Rockets' Tari Eason: Listed questionable Thursday
Eason is questionable for Thursday's game against the Hornets due to left lower leg injury management.
The Rockets are considering holding Eason out of action for the second part of their back-to-back set. If the forward is ultimately downgraded to out, Josh Okogie stands out as the most likely candidate to replace Eason in the starting lineup Thursday.