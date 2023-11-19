Eason is questionable to face the Lakers on Sunday due to injury management on his left lower leg.

Eason recorded 12 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 20 minutes during Friday's 106-100 loss to the Clippers, and given he missed the team's first six games while rehabbing from a stress fracture in his left leg, it makes sense for the Rockets to be cautious with his recovery process. Eason is averaging 7.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game to start the campaign.