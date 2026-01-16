site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Rockets' Tari Eason: Questionable with ankle sprain
RotoWire Staff
Eason is questionable for Friday's game against Minnesota with a right ankle sprain.
Eason is looking to end a three-game absence with the injury. If the forward remains sidelined, more playing time would be available to Dorian Finney-Smith and Josh Okogie in the frontcourt.
