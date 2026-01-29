Rockets head coach Ime Udoka said that Eason will be out for Thursday's game in Atlanta due to right ankle injury management, Varun Shankar of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Houston will exercise caution in holding out Eason and Dorian Finney-Smith for the second leg of a back-to-back set after both played in Wednesday's game against the Spurs. In the Rockets' 111-99 loss, Eason finished with 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds, three steals and one block in 25 minutes.